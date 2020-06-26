Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 26: The market mood is mixed after a late rally in Wall Street allowed the dollar to recover despite a record number of coronavirus cases in the US and the Federal Reserve’s warning to lenders. A speech by the ECB’s Lagarde, several US figures, and […] The post Dollar retreats as coronavirus concerns cast aside ahead of data, end-of-week action appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story