Dollar Retreats Following U.S. Jobs Data

U.S. jobs data for June and trade data for May have been released at 8:30 am ET Friday. The greenback retreated from its recent highs against its major counterparts after the data.

The greenback was trading at 111.33 against the yen, 1.1848 against the euro, 1.3776 against the pound and 0.9238 against the franc around 8:31 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com