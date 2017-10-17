Dollar Rises Ahead Of U.S. Industrial Production Data

At 9:15 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Reserve will release industrial production figures for September.
Ahead of the data, the greenback rose against its major rivals.
The greenback was worth 1.1746 against the euro, 1.3180 against the pound, 0.9799 against the franc and 112.43 against the yen at 9:10 am ET.
