Dollar Rises Further After U.S. Personal Income & Spending Data

The U.S. personal income and spending data for March has been released at 8:30 am ET Friday. Following the data, the greenback rose further against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 108.95 against the yen, 1.2081 against the euro, 1.3888 against the pound and 0.9103 against the franc around 8:35 am ET.

