Dollar Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. Consumer Confidence Index

The U.S. consumer sentiment index for May and new home sales for April are due at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the euro, it rebounded against the rest of major rivals.

The greenback was worth 108.98 against the yen, 1.2255 against the euro, 1.4138 against the pound and 0.8955 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.

