Dollar Sharply Down Ahead Of U.S. CPI

The U.S. Labour Department will release consumer price index for May at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback fell sharply against its major counterparts.

The greenback was worth 107.42 against the yen, 0.9463 against the franc, 1.2780 against the pound and 1.1373 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.

