Dollar Slightly Up Following U.S. Personal Income & Spending Data

The U.S. personal income and spending data for April was released at 8:30 am ET Friday. Following the data, the greenback rose slightly against its major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 1.2577 against the pound, 108.87 against the yen, 1.0061 against the franc and 1.1150 against the euro around 8:35 am ET.

