Dollar Steady Ahead Of U.S. Export & Import Prices

U.S. export and import prices for February are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.2499 against the pound, 107.01 against the yen, 0.9499 against the franc and 1.1160 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.

