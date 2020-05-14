Dollar Steady Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

U.S. export and import prices for April and weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 9 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.2197 against the pound, 1.0790 against the euro, 107.02 against the yen and 0.9741 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.

