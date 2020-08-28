Dollar Steady Before U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index

The University of Michigan’s final consumer sentiment index for August is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major opponents.

The greenback was worth 1.1880 against the euro, 1.3288 against the pound, 0.9055 against the franc and 105.49 against the yen as of 9:55 am ET.

