Dollar strong, US-Sino talks resume, Sterling sinking

Here is what you need to know on Monday, July 29th, European session: – The US dollar is consolidating its gains at the wake of a busy week that includes the first Fed rate cut since the crisis and the Non-Farm Payrolls. The greenback gained ground after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% annualized in
