Dollar Ticks Up After U.S. Jobs Data

Following the release of U.S. jobs report for January at 8:30 am ET Friday, the greenback edged up against its major counterparts.

The greenback was trading at 109.88 against the yen, 1.0963 against the euro, 1.2943 against the pound and 0.9761 against the franc around 8:32 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com