Dollar Weakens Further After U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index

The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for August has been released at 10:00 am ET Friday. After the data, the greenback fell further against its major opponents.

The greenback was trading at 110.07 against the yen, 1.1772 against the euro, 1.3843 against the pound and 0.9185 against the franc around 10:02 am ET.

