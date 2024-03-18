To celebrate the ongoing college basketball tournaments, renowned pizza chain, Domino’s Pizza Inc, is offering a generous discount of 50 percent to customers on all pizzas ordered online from their menu. This lucrative offer is valid from starting today until March 24.Customers can avail this deal by ordering through various online Domino’s channels, including their official website – www.dominos.com or the Domino’s mobile application. According to Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, this offer aims to bring an euphoria of enjoying a delicious pizza at half its price while cheering for your favorite teams.It’s interesting to note that during the men’s national semifinals and championship game nights in 2023, Domino’s reached a staggering sales record of over 3 million pizzas. Furthermore, throughout the men and women’s college basketball tournaments in 2023, the amount of dough produced by the company was equivalent to the weight of more than 22 million basketballs.Prior to this offer, Domino’s had extended a special deal to its customers at both corporate and franchise-owned stores. Between January 22 and 28, they provided an opportunity to buy large two-topping carryout pizzas for just $6.99 each.As the largest pizza company in the world, Domino’s has an extensive global presence with over 20,500 stores across more than 90 markets. Remarkably, in 2023 alone, the company generated nearly $18.3 billion in global retail sales.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com