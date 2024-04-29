Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) recently reported a significant increase in profits for its first quarter, exceeding the market predictions.The acclaimed pizza company noted a total profit of $125.82 million, which equates to $3.58 per share. This demonstrates an impressive growth compared to last year’s first quarter profits of $104.77 million or $2.93 per share. The increase surpassed the expected earnings of $3.39 per share, according to the average estimate derived from figures provided by Thomson Reuters. It’s worth noting that these estimates generally eliminate special or unique components.Domino’s distinguished growth is further evident in the company’s revenue for the quarter, marking a 5.9% increase to $1.08 billion, up from $1.02 billion in the previous year.Here’s a quick glance at Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s earnings based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):- The first-quarter earnings totaled $125.82 million, compared to $104.77 million last year.- Earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter amounted to $3.58, up from $2.93 last year.- The company saw revenue of $1.08 billion this first quarter, compared to $1.02 billion in the same period last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com