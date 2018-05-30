The US releases its ADP Non-Farm Payrolls and the second estimate for Q1 GDP. Both events have a significant impact on markets. Will it extend the upbeat mood that replaced the gloom? Expectations are upbeat and the Fed is set to raise rates in June. The next moves are unclear as uncertainty over the global […] The post Double-feature US data live coverage appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Double-feature US data live coverage - May 30, 2018
- US: Goods trade balance and GDP in focus – Nomura - May 30, 2018
- USD/JPY below 100 if Abe steps down? – Nordea Markets - May 30, 2018