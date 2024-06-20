After a moderate early uptick, the major U.S. stock indexes diverged significantly during Thursday’s trading. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 relinquished early gains and dipped into negative territory, while the narrower Dow continued to exhibit strength.The Dow closed up by 299.90 points or 0.8% at a nearly one-month high of 39,134.76. Conversely, the S&P 500 fell by 13.86 points or 0.3% to 5,473.17, and the Nasdaq tumbled 140.64 points or 0.8% to 17,721.59.The initial strength on Wall Street was attributed to continued gains in Nvidia (NVDA) shares. However, the Nasdaq and S&P 500’s subsequent downturn was significantly influenced by a notable pullback in Nvidia, a leading player in AI.After initially surging 3.8% earlier in the trading day, Nvidia shares plummeted by 3.5%. This marked a critical shift after Nvidia had surged 3.5% on Tuesday, briefly surpassing Microsoft (MSFT) as the world’s most valuable public company.The declines in the Nasdaq and S&P 500 may also reflect profit-taking after both indexes reached new intraday highs, with the S&P 500 turning downward after breaching 5,500 for the first time.Meanwhile, the Dow’s advance was bolstered by a 4.3% spike in Salesforce (CRM) shares, along with solid gains in Chevron (CVX) and IBM Corp. (IBM).Traders were also processing the latest U.S. economic data, including a Labor Department report showing a slight decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits for the week ended June 15th.The Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims decreased to 238,000, down by 5,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 243,000. Analysts had projected a drop to 235,000 from the initially reported 242,000 for the prior week.The revised number for the previous week marked the highest level since claims reached 248,000 in the week ending August 12, 2003.”Initial claims fell less than expected for the week ended June 15, suggesting a moderation in the growth of nonfarm payrolls in June,” noted Ryan Sweet, Chief U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.He added, “The risk of insufficient labor demand to prevent a rise in the unemployment rate could support potential interest rate cuts, as labor market imbalances are unlikely to significantly impact future inflation.”Separately, the Commerce Department released a report unexpectedly showing a steep drop in new residential construction in the U.S. for May.The Commerce Department revealed that housing starts fell by 5.5% to an annual rate of 1.277 million in May, following a 4.1% gain to a revised rate of 1.352 million in April. Economists had anticipated an increase of 0.7% to an annual rate of 1.370 million from the initially reported 1.360 million for the prior month.The report also indicated that building permits slumped by 3.8% to an annual rate of 1.386 million in May, after falling 3.0% to 1.440 million in April. Permits, a predictor of future housing demand, were expected to rise by 0.7% to an annual rate of 1.450 million.Sector NewsSemiconductor stocks saw a sharp decline alongside the downturn in Nvidia, pulling the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 2.7%. There was also notable weakness in computer hardware stocks, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index falling by 1.1%.Conversely, gold stocks experienced a substantial rise, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.5%, spurred by a significant increase in gold prices. An uptick in crude oil prices also bolstered oil producer stocks, leading to a 1.6% gain in the NYSE Arca Oil Index.Other MarketsIn overseas trading, Asia-Pacific stock markets displayed a mixed performance on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.4%.Conversely, major European markets posted notable gains. The French CAC 40 Index surged by 1.3%, the German DAX Index climbed 1.0%, and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8%.In the bond market, treasuries declined following a rebound on Tuesday. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, increased by 3.7 basis points to 4.254%.Looking AheadFriday’s trading may be influenced by reactions to new U.S. economic data, including separate reports on existing home sales and leading economic indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com