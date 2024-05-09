Stocks have made mostly positive strides during the trading on Thursday, with significant averages all showing an upward trend after closing mixed for two consecutive days. The Dow is ascending for the seventh direct session, scaling to its optimum levels in over a month.At present, the significant averages are just escaping from their session highs. The Dow has an increase of 188.75 points or 0.5 percent, standing at 39,245.14, while the Nasdaq steps up by 27.08 points or 0.2 percent to 16,329.84. The S&P 500 also registers a rise of 16.72 points or 0.3 percent to achieve 5,204.39.This considerable surge on Wall Street follows a report from the Labor Department that shows a larger-than-expected rise in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits concluding the week of May 4th. The initial jobless claims rose to 231,000, a boost of 22,000 from the preceding week’s updated level of 209,000.Economic analysts had anticipated that the jobless claims would slightly go up to 210,000 from the 208,000 initially reported for the previous week. The surprising increase led the jobless claims to reach their peak level since touching 234,000 in the week that ended on August 26th.This recent data could contribute to a renewed optimism regarding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate reductions in upcoming months. Despite the prevalent expectations of the Federal Reserve maintaining the current interest rate in June, there is an 87.4 percent chance of lower rates by September, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.On the subject of individual stocks, shares of a mobile technology company AppLovin (APP) have soared following their first-quarter results that exceeded both top and bottom-line expectations. Likewise, Warby Parker (WRBY), a glasses retailer, has reported a less-than-expected first quarter loss with revenues that exceeded estimates, causing a substantial upward move. However, shares of Airbnb (ABNB) took a drastic fall following their greater-than-expected first-quarter results but offered underwhelming guidance.In the sector news, Gold stocks have performed notably well on the day, leading to a 1.9 percent increase by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. This rally came amid a rise in the price of the precious metal, with gold for June delivery climbing $14.80 to $2,337.10 an ounce.Commercial real estate stocks have also shown substantial strength, as mirrored in the 1.5 percent gain demonstrated by the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index. Other areas demonstrating significant strength include energy, housing, and retail stocks, while the majority of the other significant sectors are conveying modest advancements.In the international trading sphere, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region had another mixed performance during Thursday’s trading. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index dropped by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged by 1.2 percent. The major European markets have all picked up the pace, with the German DAX Index leaping by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index elevating by 0.7 percent and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index increasing by 0.5 percent.Meanwhile, in the bond market, treasuries don’t show much direction following a modest pullback on Wednesday. Accordingly, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which has a reciprocal relationship with its price, is down by a margin of less than a basis point at 4.487 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com