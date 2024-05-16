Dow Chemical International Private Ltd., also known as Dow India (DOW), announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Glass Wall Systems India to supply DowSil Facade Sealants from its Decarbia portfolio, which features reduced-carbon solutions, for Glass Wall System’s curtain wall installations.This collaboration aims to decrease embodied carbon in building materials, leveraging Dow’s carbon-neutral silicone sealants for building façades that offer a significantly lower embodied carbon footprint.”Silicone sealants used in façades are already recognized for their beneficial impact in lowering the operational carbon emissions associated with the cooling and heating of buildings,” the company stated. “They provide durable bonding within insulated prefabricated façade elements.”Glass Wall Systems can achieve carbon neutrality through the application of DOWSIL 983 Structural Glazing Sealant and DOWSIL 791 Weatherproofing Sealant, according to Dow.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com