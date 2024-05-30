### Market Update: Key Indices Decline Amid Economic ConcernsStocks continued their downward trajectory on Thursday, extending the previous session’s losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a particularly sharp drop, reaching its lowest intraday level in nearly a month.As of the latest figures, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 have also hit new session lows. The Dow has declined by 378.61 points, or 1.0%, to 38,062.93. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq has fallen by 110.20 points, or 0.7%, to 16,810.38, and the S&P 500 has decreased by 24.82 points, or 0.5%, to 5,242.13.### Key FactorsSalesforce’s (CRM) stock has seen a significant downturn, dragging the Dow with it. Shares of the cloud-based software company have plummeted by 20.0%, reaching their lowest intraday level in over five months. This drop comes on the heels of weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter revenues and underwhelming guidance for the fiscal second quarter.Additionally, concerns about interest rate outlooks are weighing heavily on the markets. Investors are anxiously awaiting the release of key inflation data on Friday.The Commerce Department is set to publish its report on personal income and spending for April, which includes the inflation readings favored by the Federal Reserve. Economists predict a 0.3% rise in consumer prices for April, mirroring March’s increase. The annual consumer price growth rate is expected to remain steady at 2.7%.This data will be pivotal for the Federal Reserve, as officials have stressed the need for “greater confidence” in slowing inflation before considering rate cuts.### Economic IndicatorsOn the domestic economic front, the Labor Department reported a slight uptick in initial jobless claims for the week ending May 25th. Initial jobless claims rose to 219,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week’s revised 216,000. Economists had forecasted claims to edge up to 218,000.In contrast, the Commerce Department revised its GDP growth figure for the first quarter down to 1.3%, from the previously reported 1.6%. This revision aligns with economists’ expectations and follows a robust 3.4% surge in GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023.Additionally, a report from the National Association of Realtors indicated a significant pullback in U.S. pending home sales for April.### Sector PerformanceDespite the overall market weakness, gold stocks have shown notable strength, propelling the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.6%. This rise is attributed to a modest increase in gold prices, with gold for August delivery climbing $5.70 to $2,346.90 an ounce.Telecom stocks also demonstrated significant gains, reflected by a 1.6% increase in the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index. Housing and commercial real estate stocks appeared resilient, while Salesforce’s performance led to a 3.5% decline in the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.### Global MarketsIn the Asia-Pacific region, stock markets mostly declined. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index each dropped by 1.3%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.6%.Conversely, European markets moved higher. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6%, France’s CAC 40 Index increased by 0.5%, and Germany’s DAX Index edged up by 0.2%.### Bond MarketTreasuries exhibited a notable rebound following sharp declines over the previous two sessions. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves inversely to its price, dropped by 6.4 basis points to 4.560%.—This market report encapsulates the day’s key financial movements and economic indicators, offering a comprehensive overview for stakeholders and investors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com