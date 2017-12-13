The big news was out already at the October meeting. The ECB will halve the volume of its bond-buys in January to 30 billion euros per month and the program will run through September 2018. Draghi left the door open to what happens afterward, and that was a dovish sign that sent the euro down. […] The post Draghi can try to push the euro lower, but will likely fail appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Draghi can try to push the euro lower, but will likely fail - December 13, 2017
- EUR/USD: Beware Of Year-End Liquidity Shrink Could Plunge It To 1.14 – Nordea - December 12, 2017
- USD/JPY: To 107 or 122? Two opinions - December 12, 2017