Japan has witnessed a sharp deceleration in its construction order growth, as the indicator fell drastically from 26.4% in April 2024 to a mere 2.1% in May 2024, according to data updated on June 28, 2024. This slump reflects the comparison of changes year-over-year, emphasizing a sudden shift in the sector's momentum.In April, the construction industry seemed robust, experiencing a significant surge of 26.4% compared to the same month last year. However, May's figures reveal a stark contrast, plummeting to 2.1% growth year-over-year. This abrupt change hints at potential challenges or adjustments within the industry, which will need to be closely monitored in the upcoming months.Observers in the financial and construction sectors will be keen to understand the underlying causes of this dramatic slowdown and its implications for future economic activities in Japan.