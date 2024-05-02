In a startling turn of events, private house approvals in Australia took a nosedive in March 2024, plummeting from a previous rate of 10.7% to a mere 3.8%. This sharp decline has sent ripples through the real estate market, causing concern among industry experts and prospective homeowners alike. The latest data update on 2nd May 2024 shed light on the magnitude of this drastic change, signaling potential challenges for the housing sector in the coming months. With such a significant shift in approval rates, stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation to assess the impact on property prices and housing market dynamics across the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com