The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has released the latest data on wheat speculative net positions, revealing a significant downturn. As of May 24, 2024, the indicator has sharply declined to -12.5K, a stark contrast to the previous level of -5.4K.This sizeable change underscores a growing bearish sentiment among traders and speculators in the wheat market. The notable drop in the net positions — from -5.4K to -12.5K — suggests increased short positions or a reduction in long positions, reflecting reduced confidence in wheat price stability.Market analysts are closely monitoring this trend, as it may signal broader concerns about future wheat supply, demand shifts, or potential external economic pressures. The rapid decline in speculative net positions could also impact market prices and volatility in the coming weeks. Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay informed and consider potential risks in their strategic planning.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com