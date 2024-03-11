Pixelworks Inc., a company that specializes in the development of visual display processing semiconductors and software, proudly announced that the latest film from DreamWorks Animation’s action-comedy franchise, “Kung Fu Panda 4″, will be showcased in select premium cinemas around the world using its advanced TrueCut Motion technology.”Kung Fu Panda 4”, the first new installment in the series in almost 10 years, will be hitting the cinemas from March 8th onwards. The film uses Pixelworks’ TrueCut Motion, a ground-breaking high-frame-rate format, to bring the adventures of Po, the Dragon Warrior, to life in a way never seen before.TrueCut Motion technology grants filmmakers the ability to manipulate and enhance the visual motion aspect of each action shot in the post-production phase, maintaining the desired cinematic look and visual atmosphere. Once these modifications are set, the system ensures their consistent performance across all display screens, including theaters, TV screens, mobile devices, and even next-generation headsets, in both 3D and standard 2D settings.Directed by Mike Mitchell and produced by Rebecca Huntley, “Kung Fu Panda 4” also lists Stephanie Ma Stine as its co-director. Comedy legend Jack Black reprises his role as Po in the movie, which also features Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, the master of Kung Fu.The franchise began its journey in 2008 with the first “Kung Fu Panda” movie, which quickly became DreamWorks Animation’s highest-earning original animated film. The franchise has since garnered over $1.8 billion in global box-office revenue.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com