In response to media speculation, DS Smith Plc has confirmed that it is in negotiations with International Paper Company concerning a potential full stock offer for the acquisition of DS Smith.The proposed terms suggest that DS Smith shareholders would receive 0.1285 shares in International Paper for every DS Smith share they own. This implies that DS Smith shareholders could own approximately 33.8 percent of the combined group formed by International Paper and DS Smith.Based on the closing share price of International Paper of $40.85 on 25th March 2024, the proposal signifies a value of 415 pence and a premium of 48 percent to the closing share price of DS Smith of 281 pence on 7th February 2024.International Paper corroborated that it offered an entirely equity proposal to acquire all issued share capital of DS Smith. DS Smith's board recognised the strategic merit and potential value creation of the merger with International Paper and is, therefore, advancing its discussions regarding the proposal.However, there is a lack of certainty regarding whether an offer will be made by International Paper or the terms of any offer which might be made.According to UK law, International Paper must declare its firm intention to make an offer for DS Smith or that it doesn't plan to propose an offer by the deadline of 23rd April 2024. An extension of this deadline is possible with the Panel's approval.As stated in the announcement on 7th March 2024, DS Smith is also continuing negotiations with Mondi about a potential complete share offer. Mondi is legally obligated to declare its firm intention to propose an offer or the lack thereof by 5.00 p.m. on 4th April 2024, under the UK law.