Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Dubai Private Sector Growth Improves In October

Dubai Private Sector Growth Improves In October

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Dubai’s non-oil private sector expanded at a faster rate in October, amid gains in new work and employment, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, increased to 54.6 in October from 52.6 in September. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

“Business conditions in Dubai strengthened at an accelerating pace in October, as the headline PMI rose for the second month running from August’s recent low,” David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit, said.

New order growth rose for the first time in five months in October amid higher demand. Travel and tourism business grew, while sales growth at construction and, wholesale and retail firms weakened.

Selling charges fell for the eighteenth straight month and at the steepest rate since February 2016. Total input costs dropped fractionally in October.

Businesses expanded their output levels sharply, amid a rise in new work in October.

Employment level rose for the second month in a row in October, and the rate of job creation strengthened to the highest in twenty-one months.

Dubai’s non-oil firms built up their inventories at the beginning of the fourth quarter, at the fastest rate since April, and firms’ projections for future output improved in October.

Data for the latest survey was collected between October 11 and 25.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.