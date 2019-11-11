Dubai Private Sector Growth Improves In October

Dubai’s non-oil private sector expanded at a faster rate in October, amid gains in new work and employment, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, increased to 54.6 in October from 52.6 in September. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

“Business conditions in Dubai strengthened at an accelerating pace in October, as the headline PMI rose for the second month running from August’s recent low,” David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit, said.

New order growth rose for the first time in five months in October amid higher demand. Travel and tourism business grew, while sales growth at construction and, wholesale and retail firms weakened.

Selling charges fell for the eighteenth straight month and at the steepest rate since February 2016. Total input costs dropped fractionally in October.

Businesses expanded their output levels sharply, amid a rise in new work in October.

Employment level rose for the second month in a row in October, and the rate of job creation strengthened to the highest in twenty-one months.

Dubai’s non-oil firms built up their inventories at the beginning of the fourth quarter, at the fastest rate since April, and firms’ projections for future output improved in October.

Data for the latest survey was collected between October 11 and 25.

