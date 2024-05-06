Every year, National Nurses Week is celebrated from May 6 to May 12. In appreciation for the healthcare workers, Dunkin Donut (DNKN) is offering a complimentary medium-sized hot or iced coffee.Levi Pascher, Dunkin’s Field Marketing Manager for Central New York, expressed deep respect and gratitude for the nursing community. Pascher stated, “This National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ is honored to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the nurses who serve our communities day in and day out. As a minor gesture of our thanks, we’re inviting nurses to enjoy a well-deserved coffee break on us.”In addition to the coffee, the fast-food chain is also offering nurses their newly launched Donut Swirl, with the option of adding a shot of blueberry or vanilla flavoring. However, this offer does not include Frozen Coffee, Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew beverages. Additional charges may apply for espresso shots, flavorings, dairy replacements, and cold foam.Nurses can avail of this special offer by presenting their hospital ID cards, as the offer is limited to one coffee per person. Many other businesses have responded similarly by extending generous offers to nurses. For instance, Chipotle (CMG) is providing a chance to win one of 100,000 free burritos, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a 20 percent discount, Skechers (SKX) is marking down all their products by 10 percent, The Greene Turtle is giving away a free meal of up to $15 in value, and The Good Feet Store is gifting a pair of Architek Comfort Slip-Ons and three pairs of OS1st Comfort socks with every purchase of a Good Feet Store 3-Step Arch Support System.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com