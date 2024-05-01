DuPont de Nemours, Inc., also known as DuPont, has reported a decrease in its first-quarter earnings compared to the same period the previous year. The company recorded earnings of $164 million or $0.45 per share, a decrease from the $257 million or $0.56 per share for the same quarter in the previous year.When taking certain items into account, DuPont’s adjusted earnings for the period stood at $334 million or $0.79 per share. However, the company’s revenue for the first quarter dipped by 3.0% to $2.93 billion, compared to last year’s $3.02 billion.Here’s a quick look at the earnings of DuPont (in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles):- First-quarter earnings: $164 million, down from $257 million last year- Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the first quarter: $0.45, down from $0.56 last year- First-quarter revenue: $2.93 billion, down from $3.02 billion last yearAs for future expectations, DuPont has issued its full-year guidance. It predicts EPS to stand between $3.45 and $3.75, with revenue projected to be within the range of $12.1 billion to $12.4 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com