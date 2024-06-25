DuPont de Nemours, Inc., commonly known as DuPont (NYSE: DD), announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Donatelle Plastics Inc., a medical device contract manufacturer noted for its expertise in the design, development, and production of medical components and devices.The transaction is anticipated to be finalized in the third quarter of 2024, pending the fulfillment of standard closing conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals.Within DuPont’s Industrial Solutions business line, part of the Electronics & Industrial (E&I) segment, its healthcare exposure already includes Spectrum, a leader in medical device components, and Liveo, renowned for its silicone solutions for healthcare applications.The acquisition of Donatelle Plastics will enhance DuPont’s portfolio with advanced technologies and capabilities such as medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly, and tool building.Donatelle Plastics boasts a robust financial growth profile, strategically aligned with high-potential therapeutic areas including electrophysiology, drug delivery, diagnostics, cardiac rhythm management, neurostimulation, and orthopedic extremities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com