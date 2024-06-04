In April, durable goods orders excluding defense in the United States stagnated, maintaining a flatline at 0.0%, according to the latest data released on June 4, 2024. This marks the second consecutive month that the indicator has shown no growth, as economic uncertainties continue to weigh on business investments.In a month-over-month comparison, the unchanged figure for April mirrors the performance of the previous month, which also saw a 0.0% change. The consistent lack of movement reflects ongoing caution among manufacturers and businesses, who might be holding back on substantial investments amid unclear economic signals.Analysts are closely monitoring these indications as potential signposts of broader economic trends. The persisting stagnation in durable goods orders, typically seen as a bellwether for future capital spending, could suggest that companies remain hesitant in committing to long-term investments until they have a clearer picture of the economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com