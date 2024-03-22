Dutch Bros Inc., denoted by its stock symbol BROS, has announced the pricing of a public offering. This offering, which is underwritten and registered, comes from certain selling shareholders linked with TSG Consumer Partners, L.P. It consists of eight million shares, each of Dutch Bros’ Class A common stock, with a par value of $0.00001 per share, sold at a price of $34.00 per share.The offering is predicted to close around March 26, 2024. The selling shareholders have given the underwriters an option, valid for 30 days, to buy an additional 1.20 million shares of common stock.Dutch Bros emphasized that it is not offering any shares of common stock through this offering and, therefore, will not procure any proceeds from the share sales. However, Dutch Bros will incur some of the costs related to the share sale, excluding any underwriting discounts and commissions.Once the offering is concluded, a director nominated by the selling shareholders will resign from the Dutch Bros’ board of directors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com