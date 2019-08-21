Dutch Consumer Confidence Falls; Household Spending Growth Slows

Dutch consumer confidence fell in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index came in at zero in August versus plus 2 in July.

The consumer confidence index has remained above the average of minus 4 points over the past twenty years.

The economic climate sub-index fell to minus 1 in August from 6 in the previous month and the indicator for willingness to buy increased to zero from minus 1.

Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending growth slowed in June despite higher purchases of clothing, home furnishing and household appliances.

Consumer spending rose 1.7 percent annually in June, which was slower than 2.6 percent increase in May.

Although spending on durable goods advanced 4 percent, consumers reduced their spending on new car purchases in June.

