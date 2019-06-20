Dutch Consumer Confidence Improves In June

Dutch consumer confidence improved in June, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index came in at zero in June from minus 3 in May.

The economic climate index improved to plus 2 in June from minus 2 in May and the indicator for willingness to buy increased slightly to minus 2 from minus 3.

Households were more positive about the economy over the past 12 months, and were less negative for the next 12 months.

Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending growth improved in April driven by higher purchases of home furnishing and household appliances. Meanwhile, they spent less on passenger cars.

Consumer spending rose 1.8 percent annually in April after 1 percent increase in March.

In a separate communiqu?, the statistical office said the unemployment rate held steady at 3.3 percent in May. In the same period last year, the rate was 3.9 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com