Dutch Consumer Confidence Rises In October

Dutch consumer confidence rose marginally in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending growth slowed in August despite higher purchases of home furnishing and household appliances.

The consumer confidence index rose to minus 1 in October from minus 2 in September.

The consumer confidence index has remained above the average of minus 4 points for the past twenty years.

The economic climate sub-index fell to minus 4 in October from minus 3 in the previous month and the indicator for willingness to buy increased to 1 from minus 1.

Consumer spending climbed 1.4 percent annually in August, after 1.5 percent increase in July, data showed.

