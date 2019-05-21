Dutch Consumer Confidence Steady In May

Dutch consumer confidence held steady in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index came in at minus 3 in May, same as seen in April.

The economic climate index improved to minus 2 in May from minus 3 in April, while the indicator for willingness to buy remained unchanged at minus 3.

Households were less positive about the economy over the past 12 months, and were less negative for the next 12 months.

Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending rose 1.1 percent annually in March after climbing 1 percent in February.

