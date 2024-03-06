According to recent data released on March 6, 2024, Dutch consumer spending remained steady in January 2024, matching the previous indicator at 0.3%. This follows the same level recorded in December 2023. The stability in consumer spending indicates a resilience in the Dutch economy amidst global economic uncertainties. Despite various geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, Dutch consumers seem to maintain their confidence, which is likely to support continued economic growth in the country for the upcoming months. The consistent consumer spending trend reflects a positive outlook for the Netherlands’ economic performance in the first quarter of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com