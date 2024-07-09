Dutch consumer spending saw a significant deceleration in growth in May 2024, with the indicator halting at a mere 0.2%, according to data updated on July 9, 2024. This marks a sharp decrease from April’s 0.6% growth.The latest figures reflect the challenges faced by Dutch consumers amidst a backdrop of economic uncertainty and fluctuating prices. Analysts point to factors such as higher living costs and a cautious approach to spending as possible reasons for the slowdown.The reduced consumer spending growth could have broader implications for the Dutch economy, potentially influencing everything from retail performance to GDP projections in the coming months. Policymakers and businesses alike will be carefully monitoring these trends to gauge the health of the domestic market and plan accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com