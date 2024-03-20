Dutch consumers showed a less pessimistic attitude in March, demonstrating increased optimism about the economic situation and an enhanced willingness to make purchases, according to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics.In March, the consumer confidence index saw an uptick, reaching -22 from February’s -27. However, March’s figure still fell substantially short of the 20-year average, which is -10 points.Examining its components, the economic climate index was -35 in March, showing an improvement from February’s -41. This improvement signifies that households held a less negative view of the economy.Moreover, the indicator for willingness to make purchases showed a slight improvement, reaching -14 in March from -17 in the preceding month. The conditions for making high-value purchases were deemed less favorable by households than they were in February.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com