In June, consumer sentiment in the Netherlands became slightly more pessimistic, as their propensity to spend diminished, according to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.The consumer confidence index experienced a slight decline, moving to -23 in June from -22 in May. This indicator remains significantly lower than the 20-year average of -10 points.Households reported a more negative outlook on the economic conditions over the past twelve months, although their perspectives on the upcoming twelve months were somewhat less negative.The index that measures the willingness to buy fell to -14 in June from -12 in May. Additionally, consumers perceived the present moment as less favorable for making major purchases compared to the previous month.In a separate report, official data indicated that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.6 percent in May from 3.7 percent in April.The number of unemployed individuals dropped to 367,000 in May from 375,000 in April, although it was higher than the 353,000 recorded a year earlier.