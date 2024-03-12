The latest data on the Dutch Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 has been released, showing a decrease to 2.8% compared to the previous indicator of 3.2% in January 2024. This change represents a year-over-year comparison, which measures the price change for the same month a year ago. The update on the CPI was made available on 12 March 2024, indicating a slight decline in inflation rates in the Netherlands.The CPI is a key economic indicator that reflects the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services. A lower CPI figure suggests that inflationary pressures may be easing, which could have implications for monetary policy decisions and consumer spending patterns in the country. As the global economy continues to navigate uncertainties, monitoring indicators like the CPI provides valuable insights into the economic landscape of the Netherlands.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com