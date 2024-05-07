The latest data from the Netherlands shows that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024 experienced a decrease compared to the same period last year. In March 2024, the CPI stood at 3.1%, but by April 2024, it had dropped to 2.7%. This marks a decline in the inflation rate over the year. The year-over-year comparison provides insights into the changing economic landscape and consumer purchasing power in the Netherlands.The updated information was released on 07 May 2024, shedding light on the shifting trends in consumer prices and overall inflation in the country. The CPI is a crucial indicator of the cost of living and the purchasing power of consumers, impacting various aspects of the economy. As the Dutch CPI shows a decrease year-over-year in April, it will be essential to monitor future data to assess the ongoing economic conditions and potential impacts on businesses and consumers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com