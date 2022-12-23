The Dutch economy contracted as initially estimated in the third quarter, mainly due to less investment, especially in housing and infrastructure, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product contracted 0.2 percent sequentially in the third quarter, reversing a 2.4 percent growth in the second quarter. That was in line with flash data published on November 15.

On the expenditure-side, investment in fixed assets fell 1.6 percent, revised up slightly from a 1.7 percent decline.

Meanwhile, household spending rose 0.5 percent versus a 0.1 percent gain in the initial estimate.

Data also showed that government consumption logged a revised negative growth of 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 3.1 percent in the third quarter from 5.1 percent in the second quarter, as estimated. The overall growth was contributed by trade balance, household consumption and investments in particular.

