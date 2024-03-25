The Dutch economy rebounded more strongly than initially thought in the final three months of 2023, according to latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics released on Monday.The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.4 percent in the last quarter of the year, marking a significant turnaround from the revised 0.2 percent contraction in the previous quarter – the third consecutive quarterly downturn.In an initial estimate published on February 14, the growth rate for the fourth quarter was reported at only 0.3 percent.Looking at the components of GDP from the expenditure side, private consumption grew by 1.9 percent over the quarter, while government spending increased by 0.7 percent. However, it was found that investment in fixed assets fell by 1.8 percent during this period. Furthermore, exports of goods and services saw a slight decrease, down by 0.1 percent.In terms of year-on-year growth, the GDP contracted by 0.4 percent in the December quarter. This follows a 0.8 percent decline seen in the third quarter of 2023.Considering the entire 2023, the overall economy showed a modest growth of 0.1 percent compared to the previous year of 2022, in line with initial estimates.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com