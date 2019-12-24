Dutch Economy Expands As Estimated In Q3

The Dutch economy expanded at a steady pace in the third quarter, as initially estimated, final data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent from the second quarter, when the economy expanded at the same pace. In the first quarter too, GDP rose 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP increased 1.9 percent in the third quarter after a 1.8 percent rise in the previous three months.

The statistical office confirmed the estimate published on November 14.

