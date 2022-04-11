Dutch Export Growth Eases In February

The Netherland’s exports and imports increased at a softer pace in February, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Monday.

Exports rose 2.8 percent yearly in February, after a 3.3 percent increase in January. Exports grew for the fourth month in a row.

In February, in particular, more metal products and transport equipment were exported, the agency said.

Citing its export radar, the CBS said conditions for exports in April are less favorable than in February.

Imports increased 1.0 percent annually in February, after a 7.2 percent growth in the previous month.

