The Netherland’s exports and imports increased at a softer pace in February, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Monday.
Exports rose 2.8 percent yearly in February, after a 3.3 percent increase in January. Exports grew for the fourth month in a row.
In February, in particular, more metal products and transport equipment were exported, the agency said.
Citing its export radar, the CBS said conditions for exports in April are less favorable than in February.
Imports increased 1.0 percent annually in February, after a 7.2 percent growth in the previous month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- Dutch Export Growth Eases In February - April 11, 2022
- *Romania Feb Trade Deficit EUR 2.459 Bln Vs. EUR 1.896 Bln In Last Year - April 11, 2022
- *Slovakia February Indusztrial Production Down 0.2% Y/Y, 1.5% M/M - April 11, 2022