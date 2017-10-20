Dutch House Price Inflation Slows In September

Dutch house prices increased at a slower pace in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

House prices increased 7.3 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 7.8 percent increase in August.

A similar slower growth was last seen in March. Nonetheless, house prices have been rising May 2014.

On a monthly basis, house prices gained 0.3 percent, following August’s 1 percent increase.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com