Dutch House Price Inflation Slows In September

Dutch house prices increased at a slower pace in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.
House prices increased 7.3 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 7.8 percent increase in August.
A similar slower growth was last seen in March. Nonetheless, house prices have been rising May 2014.
On a monthly basis, house prices gained 0.3 percent, following August’s 1 percent increase.
