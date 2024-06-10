Industrial output in the Netherlands continued its downward trend in April, albeit at a reduced rate compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Monday.Year-on-year, industrial production fell by 3.5 percent in April, following a 5.1 percent decrease in March. The decline in production has been ongoing since July 2023.Sector-wise, the industry for repair and installation of machinery saw the steepest decline, dropping by 38.2 percent, while the transport sector experienced a 14.0 percent decrease.However, on a monthly basis, industrial production saw a slight rise of 0.4 percent in April.Moreover, industry producers exhibited less pessimism in May compared to April, with manufacturers expressing greater optimism regarding expected activity levels.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com