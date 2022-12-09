Dutch industrial production expanded at the weakest pace in just over one-and-a-half years in October, largely due to a sharp fall in chemical output, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 5.2 percent increase in September.

Further, this was the weakest rate of increase since the current sequence of growth began in March 2021.

Half of all industrial classes produced more in October than in the same month a year earlier, the agency said.

The machine industry logged the largest growth, by 21.2 percent annually in October, followed by a 14.1 percent gain in the output of means of transport. Output produced in electrical and electronic appliances grew 12.3 percent compared to last year.

Meanwhile, chemical production plunged 13.1 percent, and that of rubber and plastic dropped 9.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.4 percent in October.

Industrial entrepreneurs were more positive about their expected activity than a month earlier.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com