Dutch Industrial Production Falls Most In 5 Months

Dutch industrial production fell for the third month in a row in May at the fastest pace in five months, the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production fell 1.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.0 percent rise in April.

The latest decline was the worst since last December, when production fell 4.3 percent.

Production in electrical and electronic industry grew by 7.9 percent annually in May. Output rose in transport and the chemical industries.

Meanwhile, production of machines declined by 10.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in May, which was the same rate of decline as seen in the previous month.

